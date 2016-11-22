Gwyneth Paltrow has often been ridiculed for the excessiveness of her lifestyle brand, for her children's unique names (Apple and Moses), and for saying people should seriously steam their vaginas. But now, she's said something that's really pissed off a lot of people. Of course, it's about the election.
During a talk at the Airbnb Open Conference on November 19, the actress and mother (and vocal Democrat during the 2012 re-election of President Barack Obama) told her audience, “It’s such an exciting time to be an American because we are at this amazing inflection point,” The New York Post reports.
"People are clearly tired of the status quo," she continued. "It’s sort of like someone threw it all in the air and we’re going to see how it all lands. It’s very important for me, personally, now more than ever, to create a community and to remember the humanity of everybody and to create love and…understanding.”
It's not like Paltrow said "I like Donald Trump," but many are assuming her quote means as much, especially since she continued to use words like "amazing." She refrained from telling the room full of people whom she voted for: "I’m not going to tell you what side I’m on, but my big takeaway was, ‘I really need to open my mind and understand better because I don’t.'"
Twitter users have started sharing a few strong reactions to her comments.
During a talk at the Airbnb Open Conference on November 19, the actress and mother (and vocal Democrat during the 2012 re-election of President Barack Obama) told her audience, “It’s such an exciting time to be an American because we are at this amazing inflection point,” The New York Post reports.
"People are clearly tired of the status quo," she continued. "It’s sort of like someone threw it all in the air and we’re going to see how it all lands. It’s very important for me, personally, now more than ever, to create a community and to remember the humanity of everybody and to create love and…understanding.”
It's not like Paltrow said "I like Donald Trump," but many are assuming her quote means as much, especially since she continued to use words like "amazing." She refrained from telling the room full of people whom she voted for: "I’m not going to tell you what side I’m on, but my big takeaway was, ‘I really need to open my mind and understand better because I don’t.'"
Twitter users have started sharing a few strong reactions to her comments.
Advertisement
I hope they never let you see Blue Ivy again. @GwynethPaltrow— Black. Queer. God. (@Adamant_Yves) November 21, 2016
In a world of white opinions, Gwyneth's always shines whitest. pic.twitter.com/skGl2CzKWo— Mathew Rodriguez (@mathewrodriguez) November 21, 2016
can someone talk to @GwynethPaltrow https://t.co/Q9EAHXDkkM— Victoria Aveyard (@VictoriaAveyard) November 21, 2016
Terrifying for most humans = exciting for rich celebrities pic.twitter.com/YqqfnDSBg0— Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) November 22, 2016
Advertisement