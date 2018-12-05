21 Surprisingly Festive Jell-O Shots To Make For The Holidays

Maybe you live for the Holidays. Maybe the thought of getting stuck at the "kids" table yet again, or caught talking to that kooky aunt, boils your blood. Or, maybe you just fall somewhere in the "eh" shoulder-shrugging neutral zone. Whatever your feelings may be on these frantic and festive times, we've got a little something up our sleeves that we hope might up the general merriment factor. Hear us out on this genius holiday cure-all: Jell-O shots.
Part 1950s delicacy, part rowdy college dorm-party appetizer (?) — these gelatinous cocktails are a surefire way to bring the kumbaya to any forced family get-together. Easy to customize and whip up, you can surprise your brood with a tray of creamy eggnog shots. Or get the whole gang involved in crafting some jiggly (and boozy) gingerbread people.
Yes, these recipes and more exist. So click on for some holiday-survival inspiration — and maybe even to spread a little holly, jolly cheer while you're at it.