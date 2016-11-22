Hadid added that she too has been the subject of mockery, and knows how to take it in good humor — and believes Melania will do the same. "I too have been at the center of a nationally televised comedy skit that poked fun at my actions, and was able to find the humor in it. I believe Melania understands show business and the way shows are written and run." After defending her actions, Hadid saved the actual "I'm sorry" part for the last line — but only for the outcome, not the skit itself. "I apologize to anyone that I have offended & have only the best wishes for our country."

