Gomez would continue to make her bestie proud with an inspiring speech that had her letting fans know she may have looked like she had everything, but "I was absolutely broken inside. I kept it all together enough where I would never let you down. But I kept it too much together to where I let myself down.""If you are broken, you don't have to stay broken," Gomez told the crowd.Gomez's AMAs appearance was her first major public appearance after announcing in August that she was taking time off to focus on her health . Since being diagnosed with lupus, the chronic inflammatory disease, Gomez has spoken out about maintaining her mental health and encouraging her fans to do the same.Swift wasn't the only person showing support for Gomez. Lady Gaga posted an image of her embracing Gomez after her emotional speech."So dope I got to hang with with the biggest rockstar of the night. (Ya,know besides Sting and Green Day)," Gaga wrote. "The girl with the biggest prize of all a BIG Heart that she shares with the world."