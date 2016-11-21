Taylor Swift wasn't at the American Music Awards on Sunday, but that doesn't mean she wasn't watching and rooting on a certain BFF.
Swift posted a video to her Instagram story that has her absolutely freaking out over Selena Gomez's win for Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock.
The minute Gomez's name was called by fellow Swift squad member Hailee Steinfeld, Swift immediately started screaming. And basically, she couldn't stop.
While the video focuses on the TV showing Gomez making her way to the stage and doesn't actually feature Swift, it's clear she was as proud as ever of Gomez.
She even captioned the clip "Baby."
Taylor Swift via Instagram stories. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/2om4KPdN2n— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) November 21, 2016
Gomez would continue to make her bestie proud with an inspiring speech that had her letting fans know she may have looked like she had everything, but "I was absolutely broken inside. I kept it all together enough where I would never let you down. But I kept it too much together to where I let myself down."
"If you are broken, you don't have to stay broken," Gomez told the crowd.
Gomez's AMAs appearance was her first major public appearance after announcing in August that she was taking time off to focus on her health. Since being diagnosed with lupus, the chronic inflammatory disease, Gomez has spoken out about maintaining her mental health and encouraging her fans to do the same.
Swift wasn't the only person showing support for Gomez. Lady Gaga posted an image of her embracing Gomez after her emotional speech.
"So dope I got to hang with with the biggest rockstar of the night. (Ya,know besides Sting and Green Day)," Gaga wrote. "The girl with the biggest prize of all a BIG Heart that she shares with the world."
