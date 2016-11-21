Let's face it — the red carpet is the best part of awards shows. And the best part of red carpets? The couples, of course.
This year's American Music Awards 2016 red carpet was no exception. Musicians, models, actors, and D.J. Khaled were out in style to celebrate the best that the American music scene has to offer.
Some, like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, are red carpet pros. Others are fresh-faced newbies. (Or, in Ciara's baby's case, haven't even been born yet.)
Not all of these duos are romantically involved — we love good ol' platonic co-star chemistry — but they all have one thing in common: They're adorable.
These pairs prove that double the trouble is twice the fun. Click through for our favorite couples of the evening.
