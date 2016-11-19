When JoJo Fletcher chose Jordan Rodgers on The Bachelorette, she knew that she was choosing a partner with a complicated family backstory. Rodgers' brother, Aaron, the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, came up a lot during the show. Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger mentioned him during the football challenge at Heinz Field. JoJo also asked Jordan directly about his famous brother. Jordan mentioned it more than once, nowhere more poignantly (if anything in The Bachelorette is poignant) than during the hometown dates.
When JoJo visited the Rodgers' home in California, she met Jordan's parents and his other brother, Luke. There was some awkward talk about Aaron, but the family didn't go into many details about the rift.
An article published Friday on Bleacher Report claims to have more insight into that relationship. More specifically, the article outlines some troubling details about the Packers' quarterback. Aaron Rodgers allegedly has done things such as return Christmas gifts from his parents and has forbidden his family from coming to his games in Green Bay, WI. According to the story, he didn't attend his grandfather's funeral. The unnamed source also claims that if Rodgers' father wants to attend a game, he has to buy tickets from StubHub, just like any stranger would have to do.
It is important to note that Friday's article was looking for off-the-field answers to Aaron Rodgers' disappointing on-field play and wasn't necessarily focused on family issues. Additionally, the source for the personal information is described as being someone "who was close to Rodgers for years, but is among the many who have since been cut off by Rodgers entirely."
Aaron Rodgers has never really commented publicly about the situation or his brother's appearance on The Bachelorette, other than to say, "As far as those kinds of things go, I've always found that it's a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters," he explained when asked about it during training camp. "I'm not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition."
After The Bachelorette finale, Jordan Rodgers said he would love to have his whole family at his wedding to Fletcher. Time will tell if that comes to pass.
