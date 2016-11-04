JoJo Fletcher Says This One Food Is A Must-Have At Her Wedding

A lot of planning goes into a wedding. It takes months to nail down all the crucial details, and that's something JoJo Fletcher, ABC's season 12 Bachelorette, can attest to. Back in August, fans watched as Fletcher chose Jordan Rogers to pin with her final rose — and as Rogers got down on one knee to pop the question. Now, the couple is starting to think about wedding plans.
As they're just a few months out from their engagement and even fewer from declaring their love publicly, Fletcher and Rogers don't have many of the details figured out quite yet. However, it seems JoJo does know one thing that's "crucial" to making her big day, and it's tasty.
In an interview with Womanista, JoJo was asked what she deems essential for her wedding, and she started her answer with a fairly expected bridal item: "I am big on floral arrangements." Well, that makes sense. Having a beautiful bouquet to walk down the aisle with — and fragrant displays throughout the reception hall — seem like pretty key parts of a traditional wedding. But then, Fletcher revealed what she really cares about on her wedding night: the late-night snack. "But also, and this is crucial, a late-night Chipotle mini burrito bar for guests as they are leaving," she explained.
This girl has her priorities in order. Forget Jordan almonds: Mini Chipotle burritos need to be every bride's party favor from here on out.
