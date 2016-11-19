Story from Pop Culture

Prince William, Normal Human Being, Says Being A Dad Is Hard

Leigh Raper
Photo: Chris Jelf /Kensington Palace/Getty Images.
Prince William took a break from his efforts to build awareness about the illegal wildlife trade to take on a more personal issue. During a visit to a local talk show, he spoke about the challenges of being a husband and a parent, The Telegraph reports.

"As the other parents in the room will testify, there's wonderful highs and there's wonderful lows," he says with a laugh. He admits to struggling with the change from single "independent man" to husband and, now, father. He credits his wife, Catherine, saying that she's a wonderful wife and mother.

"I've learned a lot about myself and about family just from having my own children," he says.

The Duke of Cambridge notes that his son, George, is a "right little rascal sometimes," but a lovely boy.

As for Princess Charlotte, it seems that she might have thrown her father for a bit of a loop. Prince William admits that having a girl was a big change. "Bearing in mind, I haven't had a sister," he reminds the interviewer. "Having a daughter is a very different dynamic."

It isn't often that we see Prince William on a chat show, much less talking so openly about his young family. Such honesty and authenticity is always welcome.
