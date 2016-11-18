You might think that would've made things awkward for Adams to act opposite DiCaprio in 2002's Catch Me If You Can, in which she plays a candy striper with whom Leo's character falls in love. Colbert asked the 42-year-old whether she ever approached her handsome co-star about it on set.



"No. Because nothing really kills a crush faster than working with somebody," she explained. "Not in a bad way! Not in a bad way! Just sort of like [killed it] in a great way! 'That was over!'" She continued, "But no, like you get to know him and it's not like the fantasy of the person anymore... Now it's Leo."