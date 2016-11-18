I'm going to venture a guess that Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most crushed-upon actors in Hollywood (if not the most). And for celebrities who grew up watching the same TV shows and movies and reading the same teenybopper magazines we did, it would stand to reason that they became as infatuated with Leo as the rest of us.
But what happens when you join the A-list — and suddenly, the heartthrob you put on a pedestal becomes your coworker? That was the case for Amy Adams on the set of a movie 15 years ago.
But what happens when you join the A-list — and suddenly, the heartthrob you put on a pedestal becomes your coworker? That was the case for Amy Adams on the set of a movie 15 years ago.
The actress stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night to chat about her new movie Nocturnal Animals. Colbert asked Adams if she ever had an intense crush of her own when she was younger. "I had a huge crush on Leonardo DiCaprio," the actress said. "Not in Titanic, though, but in Growing Pains. Yeah, he was like, super young and really pretty."
Advertisement
You might think that would've made things awkward for Adams to act opposite DiCaprio in 2002's Catch Me If You Can, in which she plays a candy striper with whom Leo's character falls in love. Colbert asked the 42-year-old whether she ever approached her handsome co-star about it on set.
"No. Because nothing really kills a crush faster than working with somebody," she explained. "Not in a bad way! Not in a bad way! Just sort of like [killed it] in a great way! 'That was over!'" She continued, "But no, like you get to know him and it's not like the fantasy of the person anymore... Now it's Leo."
"No. Because nothing really kills a crush faster than working with somebody," she explained. "Not in a bad way! Not in a bad way! Just sort of like [killed it] in a great way! 'That was over!'" She continued, "But no, like you get to know him and it's not like the fantasy of the person anymore... Now it's Leo."
Ah, should we all be so lucky. But seriously — if you're ever jealous of an actress who gets to make out with your celebrity crush, don't be. You get to hold on to your irrational infatuation forever.
Advertisement