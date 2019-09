Amy Adams On The Ridiculousness Of Salary Negotiations In Hollywood

Adams was most notably paid less than her male co-stars on American Hustle, Bradley Cooper, Jeremy Renner, and Christian Bale, as revealed in the 2014 hack on Sony emails . So was fellow female co-star Jennifer Lawrence, who was arguably the most famous name in the entire film. Adams and Lawrence were each paid a 7% cut of the film's profit , while the men each received 9%.Both women have said they blamed themselves for not negotiating more; Lawrence herself has written about how she held herself accountable. Of course, neither is responsible for the cultural attitudes that place women at an immediate disadvantage in many industries, including Hollywood. Pushing back and making demands can be awkward and uncomfortable, and some women way wind up steering clear of taking hard lines, to avoid being labeled a bitch or even losing a job.Adams does see some hope on the horizon for female empowerment: She expressed her excitement at being able to talk to her daughter about Hillary Clinton as a role model . "It is beautiful to tell your daughter that a woman is running for president," she said. "I get emotional. England has had female leaders for generations, but we have not had that."