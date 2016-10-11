Amy Adams On The Ridiculousness Of Salary Negotiations In Hollywood

FIRST LOOK! Globally renowned actress and five-time Oscar nominee, Amy Adams, is our #NovemberELLE cover star. The star of Tom Ford's (@tomford) new film 'Nocturnal Animals' and Sci-Fi drama 'Arrival', both of which are garnering five-star reviews and Oscar (@theacademy) buzz, stars in the issue out on newsstands on 18 October. Photogrpahy by Liz Collins (@lizcollinsphotographer), styling by Anne-Marie Curtis (@amcelle), and wearing Balenciaga (@balenciaga). #ELLExAmy #AmyAdams

A photo posted by ELLE UK (@elleuk) on Oct 10, 2016 at 12:00pm PDT