When not sharing his beauty secrets and making jewelry, John Mayer is busy keeping tabs on himself. The singer admitted this week that he searches himself on Instagram.
Mayer explained in a Facebook Live Q&A that searching the site this way is a lot better for his ego.
"I get the most flattered and moved when I look at Instagram hashtags," he said. "The only searching of myself I do online is Instagram hashtags, because I feel like that's a kinder, gentler internet."
Mayer finds that his #Instagram experience is a wonderland of fan photos. Specifically, people who were inspired to pick up the guitar because of him.
This searching tactic allows Mayer to connect with his younger fans, which he says are the real reason he even uses the site. "I'm much more interested in reaching the next generation than I am reaching my peers," he admitted.
Mayer just dropped his first single in three years, "Love On The Weekend" off his upcoming album, The Search For Everything, out next year.
So, warning: Be careful what you hashtag about his new single, because he's definitely going to see it.
Mayer explained in a Facebook Live Q&A that searching the site this way is a lot better for his ego.
"I get the most flattered and moved when I look at Instagram hashtags," he said. "The only searching of myself I do online is Instagram hashtags, because I feel like that's a kinder, gentler internet."
Mayer finds that his #Instagram experience is a wonderland of fan photos. Specifically, people who were inspired to pick up the guitar because of him.
This searching tactic allows Mayer to connect with his younger fans, which he says are the real reason he even uses the site. "I'm much more interested in reaching the next generation than I am reaching my peers," he admitted.
Mayer just dropped his first single in three years, "Love On The Weekend" off his upcoming album, The Search For Everything, out next year.
So, warning: Be careful what you hashtag about his new single, because he's definitely going to see it.
Advertisement