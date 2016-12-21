This story was originally posted on November 19, 2016.
Few things look more sophisticated than slipping on a tweed jacket, skirt, or dress before a fancy holiday dinner — especially if the tweed is of the iconic Chanel variety. The problem, of course, is cash flow. Luckily, we'll soon be able to scoop up the next best thing — from the legendary brand itself.
On November 28, Chanel is launching its annual holiday eyeshadow palette. And while that news is normally exciting in and of itself (after all, the shades and selection get better and better every year), this one takes it up a notch. The entire thing looks eerily similar to the house's iconic fabric: woven, knotted, and utterly chic.
It's everything we've ever wanted in a shadow kit, and then some: pretty to look at, with earthy, shimmery hues that look beautiful on the eyes. But what makes it better is that, at $105, it's only a fraction of the cost of a real Chanel tweed piece. (Okay, to be fair, it's still steep for an eyeshadow palette, but compared to a $3,500 jacket, we're calling it a steal. Or at least that's how we're presenting it on our wish list.)
"[The brand's] holiday palettes are already like small pieces of art, so the temptation is always to put it away and never use them because they are too beautiful," says Chanel's makeup artist Kate Lee. "However, this palette deserves to be used, and is perfect for creating a smoky eye with golden highlights."
Still not convinced? Lee used it just last week on Jessica Chastain and this is how it turned out. Yeah, that's what we thought.
In fact, these gilded colors are so damn wearable, you can even use them as highlighter. "You could do the center of the lid, the inner corners, or you could even use it under the brow bone," adds Lee.
Best part? No dry cleaning required.
Chanel Ombres Lamées de Chanel Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette, $105, available on November 28 at Chanel.
