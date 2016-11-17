Teyana Taylor Wore A Red Carpet Outfit You Can Actually Afford

We spend a lot of time stalking the red carpet. But our oohing and ahhing at the gorgeous gowns often halts abruptly when we see the credits and, namely, the prices. Sometimes, it's fresh-off-the-runway ready-to-wear; other times, it's custom or "price upon request" — and, nope, we don't ever follow through with the process of requesting. Yet every so often, a celebrity will show up on the step and repeat wearing a getup that brings on a sudden case of déjà vu. Then, it hits us: Wait, didn't we just see that at the mall?
That's what happened when we laid our eyes on the velvet suit Teyana Taylor wore to last night's WEEN Awards in New York. We tried to put our finger on why, exactly, the look felt so familiar: Turns out, as many have before her in a last-minute rush for something trendy, the performer picked up her outfit at Zara, WhoWhatWear pointed out.
Lucky for us, Taylor's exact mustard-hued set is still in stock: The jacket retails for $169, while the matching trousers go for $99.90. The head-to-toe look totals almost $300, but that's still much more affordable than the RTW or custom garments that regularly parade up and down the red carpet.
Taylor's given us a lot to love about her fashion sense since the MTV VMAs — heck, even since her My Super Sweet Sixteen days. (Hi, remember NYFW?) And given that Zara has a knack of devising party-wear for every imaginable fancy-dress occasion, the singer probably thought: Why not don it on a red carpet? Hear, hear.
