Rent The Runway Might Make You Actually Want To Shop In A Department Store IRL

Since it launched in 2009, Rent The Runway has been all about positioning itself as the affordable antidote to actually buying a designer dress you'll wear to just, say, one or two weddings. It took the conceit of a rental-only fashion business from strictly digital to brick-and-mortar before competitors even started surfacing. But for a company that's heralded itself as such an industry disruptor, its latest move takes a surprisingly old-school retail track. On Friday, the company is unveiling a massive shop-in-shop at Neiman Marcus in San Francisco.



"It's exciting to see the acceptance that rent-buy is how the modern woman gets dressed," Rent The Runway's founder, Jennifer Hyman, told Refinery29 of what makes the pair-up so significant. The 3,000-square-foot space's stock of rental items will, in fact, have "huge overlap" with Neiman's own roster of designers, like Prabel Gurung or Proenza Schouler, she said. But the styles RTR stocks are different from the luxury department store's: "We tend to focus on more editorial styles, more trendy, more colorful styles, things that are actually going to put you out of the rational in fashion," she said.



So what's in it for the hallowed department store? It brings customers — younger customers than Neiman Marcus usually attracts — into its physical store. (Rent The Runway users are, on average, 20 years younger than the average customer base of department stores in general, Hyman explained.)



And even if the main motive is to rent a dress, there's a chance a customer will buy, say, new shoes or a lipstick to wear along with their temporary frock, or a great new pair of jeans that they weren't even in the market for. For Rent The Runway, it could also add a slightly older demo of users: loyal Neiman Marcus customers that aren't accustomed to a tech-first experience the way millennial shoppers are. They could become Rent The Runway users if they test-drive the rental experience in-person first.

