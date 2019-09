Can We Talk About This Misogynistic Headline For A Sec?

Michelle: "Hi, I'm Michelle."Melania: "Hi, I'm Michelle."Okay, we know it didn't go like that. But in a more comical world — which one could say died on November 8 — we get by picturing a less awkward, more cheeky encounter than the one that current first lady Michelle Obama, and future first lady Melania Trump, had. Because we never thought we'd see this day, everyone's (still) talking about it. But it's the difference in the way the fashion industry has covered the meetings between President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump, and Michelle and Melania, that has us shaking our heads.Fashion outlets, in particular, focused their coverage on the women's outfits...and pretty much nothing else. That might sound typical, of course, being that we write about clothing for a living. But not everyone agrees — and not all publications get a pass. Rapper Mykki Blanco is calling for change. In an Instagram he posted a week after election night, Blanco called out a New York Times headline for being misogynistic and sexist.