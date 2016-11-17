Can We Talk About This Misogynistic Headline For A Sec?

FEMINISM? WOMANISM? I'm sorry for posting so much lately but I have questions. As a Gay man I have a question for ALL Women... When you see headlines like this you inherently see the misogyny & the sexism even from a progressive outlet like the NYT... it's there it's not hiding... I'm not female or femme identified and so I am wondering what are the conversations being had amongst ALL women about our new reality...our Trump reality? Gender Equality in my opinion can only truly be led by ALL women... Homophobia/Transphobia in my *personal opinion begins with women... WOMEN are the catalysts for all social change as far as I can see... how is this infiltration of the global boys club gonna happen ???? How do WOMEN feel about other WOMEN who internalize Patriarchy? Women who are afraid to call themselves feminists BROWN or WHITE?

