How To Take The Terror Out Of A Slip Dress

There's a reason slip dresses are still the king of the boudoir. When your parts haphazardly slip out of a cup or a strap slips off your shoulder (and the whole thing slides onto the floor) — that's fun. Good timing! But it's a whole different story when you're walking into a grocery store to finish up your errands.
But despite that fear factor, slip dresses walk a fine line between elegant and casual that's so hard to find in a day-to-night piece, which has led many a woman to figure out how to keep things PG in a slip dress. The easiest option? A layering piece by way of a T-shirt or a thin knit underneath. Not only does it provide another layer, a base layer helps silky straps stay in place.
Click through to see how a few women have made this work.
Click through to see how a few women have made this work.