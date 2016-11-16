Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian may have discovered a new type of float to include in this year's Thanksgiving Day parades. Kourtney, who's currently vacationing in Mexico — with her baby daddy and possible on-again boyfriend, Scott Disick — Snapchatted a revealing photo of her backside yesterday.
But of course, Kourt didn't stop there. She also shared a snap of her sister's rear end, too. And apparently, the combination of both sisters showing off their bottoms qualifies as a parade:
Not sure that this is the same kind of procession as a parade, exactly. But we know by now that the Kardashian clan are fans of racy social media photos, so they might as well give it a catchy name, right?
Kourtney can't truly take credit for kicking off said "parade," though. Disick launched the celebration earlier this week with this steamy shot of Kourtney's backside. And the caption "Views," because, obviously.
Bottom's up, I guess?
