Accused Taylor Swift Groper To Use Controversial Leaked Photo In Court

Mueller's legal team told TMZ that the photo in question will actually help their client because it "doesn't prove a thing other than he didn't have his hand underneath her skirt." According to TMZ, Mueller's attorneys don't know why Swift wanted the picture sealed, "but now that it's out they feel it shows there was no contact and severely weakens her case."Looking at the photo, it's not really possible to tell how Mueller was touching Swift — who claimed that while posing for the photo, he "took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek and no matter how much I scooted over it was still there." Swift testified she felt "distressed" and "violated" by the incident. And now? Her privacy is being violated all over again — as is her dignity.