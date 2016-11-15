Accused Taylor Swift Groper To Use Controversial Leaked Photo In Court

The radio DJ that Taylor Swift accused of sexually assaulting her is making a bold move in the courtroom by using a controversial piece of evidence. A quick recap: Swift accused David Mueller of groping her butt under her dress during a photo op in June 2013; Mueller alleged that he was fired from his job as a result of the accusation and sued Swift for slander in 2015. Swift countersued and requested a trial by jury. Then last month, Swift filed a motion to have court documents sealed due to her celebrity — including the photo that was taken when the incident occurred. TMZ chose to publish the photo that Swift hoped to keep private. And now, Mueller plans to use that photo in his own defense.
Mueller's legal team told TMZ that the photo in question will actually help their client because it "doesn't prove a thing other than he didn't have his hand underneath her skirt." According to TMZ, Mueller's attorneys don't know why Swift wanted the picture sealed, "but now that it's out they feel it shows there was no contact and severely weakens her case."
Looking at the photo, it's not really possible to tell how Mueller was touching Swift — who claimed that while posing for the photo, he "took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek and no matter how much I scooted over it was still there." Swift testified she felt "distressed" and "violated" by the incident. And now? Her privacy is being violated all over again — as is her dignity.
