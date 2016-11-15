If it feels like there are swoon-worthy makeup collabs from YouTubers and social-media personalities coming at you left and right, that's because they are. This year alone, releases from vloggers like Huda Kattan, Nikkie Tutorials, Kathleen Lights, Jaclyn Hill, and more have flooded our Instagram feeds (and emptied our wallets). But keeping up is addicting: Just as we get excited to purchase the latest new release, there's yet another tantalizing option from someone new. Talk about chasing the dragon.
We're not alone. Scentbird founder and self-professed YouTube junkie Rachel ten Brink feels our pain, so she created a subscription service called Deck of Scarlet to put an end to — okay, streamline — the madness. It launches this month.
Six times a year, the service will send an exclusive, new, YouTuber-designed palette to subscribers’ doorsteps. This month’s so-called Artist-in-Chief? Kelly Strack, whose creation includes eyeshadow, eyeliner, blush, lip color, and lipliner. Each palette contains everything you need to get a full-blown glam look, and is delivered together with a tutorial. (Because if a YouTuber collab doesn’t have its own tutorial or six, does it even exist?)
As for the makeup itself, the brand focuses on the hallmarks of a truly good beauty product: color payoff, wearability, and multidimensional shades.
And it won't cost you a pretty penny, either: You can snag it for $30 a month, with free shipping. (And yes, subscribers can opt out of particular palettes if they don't feel their vibe.) The jury’s still out on whether one can actually burn through a whole palette every 60 days; then again, that’s not exactly the point. With palette-specific tutorials and the gear itself auto-delivered to your door, experimenting with new looks has never been more dummy-proof.
