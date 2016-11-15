Story from Pop Culture

Nick Jonas Meets New Niece, Crushing Ensues

Erin Donnelly
It can't be denied that Nick Jonas has a way with the ladies. And one little lady, it seems, has a way with him.

Don't get jealous: It's just his newborn niece, Valentina Angelina Jonas, daughter of Kevin and Danielle Jonas. Uncle Nick finally made the baby's acquaintance, and sparks were flying. Yes, there's a photo.

Valentina Angelina Jonas ❤️

A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

It looks like Valentina snoozed her way through the meeting, but Jonas is clearly "in love." The same can be said for countless Jonas fans who have seen the adorable pic. We've never seen so many heart emojis in our life.

So, yeah, the world just collectively let out a big "awwwwwwwww." Think about that the next time you're asked to babysit, Uncle Nick.
