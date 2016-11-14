What Happened When A Porn Performer Got Real About Her Work On Reddit

If you've ever been at least a little curious about what it's really like to be in the porn industry, Tori Black is here to answer all of your burning questions.
On Monday, the porn performer sat down for an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit to get real about her line of work. Here are just a few of the most interesting tidbits we learned from her AMA.
1. She has a favorite sex act to perform.
Black's favorite act to perform on someone is the cowgirl — "bitch betta werk," she said.
2. She also has a favorite couples' sex toy.
When asked for her recommendation for a partnered sex toy, Black suggested the Hitachi (one of our favorites, too).
3. Porn scenes take a lot longer to film than you might think.
According to Black, it typically takes about three hours to film a 45-minute scene.
4. It also takes time to prepare for a scene.
Though she loves her bare face, getting her makeup prepped for a shoot usually takes about an hour and a half.
5. There are some things she just won't do at work.
Being a porn performer can often mean portraying a varied range of kinks, but Black said that she won't degrade anyone — or herself — at work. "I'm not into racial slurs, and I don't like encouraging some of the darker fantasies," she wrote. "While they may be fun I feel like they lead down a darker path."
6. She finds her job super-rewarding.
"I get to explore myself sexually and encourage others to do so in a safe environment," she wrote.
"Oh, and the harder I cum, the more money I make," she added. "That's pretty cool."
7. That being said, she's seen some pretty weird things on set.
When asked about the strangest thing she has witnessed on a set, Black recounted the time she saw "a guy accidentally catch his own money shot in the mouth." Money shot, indeed.
8. She has a lot of ideas about what's in store for her post-porn future.
Black said that after her current career, she'd most want to focus on being a mother, though she's not ruling out cooking, writing, dancing, or being a doula (a non-medical professional who helps support mothers during pregnancy and childbirth).
9. But she also has to deal with the unfair stigma attached to being a porn performer.
Black said that she's faced pretty much every stigma there is when it comes to her chosen profession, but the hardest one is that people don't seem to think she can be a mother.
"People seem to think the two don't mix, like sex and being a mother somehow cancel one another out, which makes no sense," she wrote.
Black is right — unfortunately, there are a lot of misunderstandings about porn performers and sex work as a whole. But hopefully, her openness about her profession will help to put an end to the negative stereotypes about porn performers. After all, we certainly came away from her AMA feeling a whole lot more informed and enlightened.
