What Happened When A Porn Performer Got Real About Her Work On Reddit

If you've ever been at least a little curious about what it's really like to be in the porn industry, Tori Black is here to answer all of your burning questions.On Monday, the porn performer sat down for an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit to get real about her line of work. Here are just a few of the most interesting tidbits we learned from her AMA.Black's favorite act to perform on someone is the cowgirl — "bitch betta werk," she said When asked for her recommendation for a partnered sex toy, Black suggested the Hitachi (one of our favorites , too). According to Black , it typically takes about three hours to film a 45-minute scene.Though she loves her bare face, getting her makeup prepped for a shoot usually takes about an hour and a half.Being a porn performer can often mean portraying a varied range of kinks, but Black said that she won't degrade anyone — or herself — at work. "I'm not into racial slurs, and I don't like encouraging some of the darker fantasies," she wrote. "While they may be fun I feel like they lead down a darker path.""I get to explore myself sexually and encourage others to do so in a safe environment," she wrote "Oh, and the harder I cum, the more money I make," she added. "That's pretty cool."When asked about the strangest thing she has witnessed on a set, Black recounted the time she saw "a guy accidentally catch his own money shot in the mouth." Money shot, indeed.