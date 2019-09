In the wake of Donald Trump's election to the presidency, all manner of attacks on minorities have been reported across the country. Now, Shameless star Emmy Rossum is speaking out about facing anti-Semitic cyberbullying following the controversial win.Rossum, who identifies as Jewish , supported Hillary Clinton during the election, and shared her disappointment and anger over Trump's win on Twitter. Hateful comments soon followed. Rossum later posted about the spiteful, anti-Semitic words sent to her via the social media platform.The below comment, which references the Holocaust and has since been deleted by the user, is one nauseating example.