For many smaller businesses, like pubs, bars and clubs, which make up the backbone of Paris’s leisure economy, the cost of fewer tourists has been harder to absorb. Bar and restaurant Le Comptoir Général is located around 50 meters from Le Petit Cambodge and Le Carillon, two of the restaurants targeted in the attacks. It is continuing to feel the consequences."Our venue, like all bars and restaurants in the surrounding area, saw turnover dive between 30 to 50% during several weeks," Céline Degrave, associate director of Walt Group, which owns Le Comptoir Général, told Refinery29. "Parisian people came back after a few days, but tourists — especially those from outside Europe — haven't really come back yet, a year after. We can still feel the impact on the numbers, but we feel lucky compared to smaller places who are in a really preoccupied situation."Venues all over the city — from shops and cinemas to stadiums and museums — have tightened their security since the attacks by hiring security guards, checking bags and using metal detectors. The whole country also remains in a state of emergency (it was extended after 84 people were killed in Nice in July ), which grants the police extra powers to conduct searches and put people under house arrest.Le Comptoir Général has upped its measures accordingly, said Degrave. “We have two or three checkpoints before people access the entrance, visitors are checked when they enter, security men wear bulletproof jackets, people are forbidden to sit everywhere in the rooms in case of a crowd movement and we have a red line open 24/7 with the local police."Such measures, while welcomed by most and considered necessary, are a constant reminder of the risks of living in a highly populated, outward-looking Western city. Many Parisians have become hyper-vigilant and used to living with a low-level fear of the worst. While many no longer feel as scared or anxious as they did late last year, a fear of terror has changed the way people think as they make their way around Paris.“My routine hasn't changed, but I have lost a sense of security to an extent. I used to feel Paris was a much safer city compared to many U.S. cities and felt very carefree when I was out and about. That former insouciance has been shaken,” said Zaleski.Nowadays, when entering a theatre or bar, she always checks where the emergency exits are located. "It has become this knee-jerk reaction for me and for a few of my friends. I never used to do that," she continued. "There are also moments when I'm sitting at a sidewalk café and I will notice how close to the road it is and think of what an easy target my table could be. I never had these kinds of thoughts before the attacks.”Julie Krengel, 24, who was born and raised in Paris and still lives there, said that while she still goes to bars and restaurants as normal, she sometimes "thinks about what would happen if a terrorist arrived right now and attacked us."