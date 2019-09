French prosecutors have confirmed that five people suspected to be linked to Thursday night’s attack in Nice, France, are in police custody. The BBC reports that the five included the attacker’s estranged wife. The names of those held have not been released.A media agency run by the Islamic State group has praised the driver of the truck that plowed through a Bastille Day celebration in Nice, France, on Thursday, killing dozens and wounding hundreds, as a "soldier" who "carried out the operation in response to calls to target the citizens of coalition countries fighting the Islamic State," according to The Associated Press . There is no indication that ISIS was involved in planning the attack ahead of time, The AP notes.In a press conference on Friday morning, François Molins, the French anti-terror prosecutor, upped the count of those wounded to 202, with 52 people in critical or intensive care. He said that, of the 84 people killed, 10 of them were children.He also clarified that, despite reports of weapons found in the cab of the truck used for the attack, at least three had turned out to be dummies, including two false assault rifles and a false handgun.Molins also gave out more information on the attacker, saying via a translator that the suspect had been “entirely unknown to intelligence services” and had never been the subject of an investigation. He said that authorities had searched two addresses associated with the suspect and seized audio equipment and various documents.Police identified the attacker as Mohamed Bouhlel, a 31-year-old Nice resident, according to The Associated Press . Officials told the news source that Bouhlel was a petty criminal originally from Tunisia, a former French colony. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.French President François Hollande said in a press conference on Friday that about 50 people were still “between life and death.” Health officials told French daily newspaper Le Monde that 188 patients were being treated at hospitals around the Alpes-Maritimes region. Officials also asked those who wished to donate blood to wait several days, as there was no urgent need for donations at the moment.New reports indicate that the death toll is now officially 84, with 18 still seriously injured, according to both the Guardian and BBC