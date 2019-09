Relax, Your Friends Aren't Dead — It Was Just A Facebook Glitch

This week has felt like a mournful one to me. But, nevertheless, I was surprised this afternoon when I logged on to Facebook to find a memorial message at the top of my profile page indicating that I had died. And worse, all my friends had apparently died, too.In what appears to have been a glitch of the darkest kind, for a brief period of time this afternoon, Facebook was showing some people that they have passed away (not everyone in our office was experiencing the glitch). When I went to my profile and those of my friends, I saw a bar along the top of the profile with a blue flower and the words "Remembering Maddy Buxton." There were links to Facebook's Memorialization Request page as well as the settings for a "legacy contact" who can maintain control of the page after someone has died.