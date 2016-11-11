Stella McCartney Menswear Is Here, & Boy Are We Excited

We've always stood by designers who expand their lines to both genders, especially when they create one for two. For years, Stella McCartney has made getting ready in the morning a lot easier for most of us (or, at least, added a dose of luxury to the throw-on-and-go look). Now, she's bridged the gap between her womenswear line and menswear dreams, finally bringing the latter to fruition.
After studying under Savile Row's Edward Sexton, McCartney took her teachings in tailoring and started her own line. She's got a strong hand for clean, structured wardrobe staples, and her efforts in the ethical treatment of animals and gender equality are just as praiseworthy. Thus, given the current climate of fashion and politics, we consider her menswear debut to be right on time. (Though, we would have loved that double-breasted cargo trench coat about 10 seasons ago, but we'll forgive you, Stella.)
Speaking of redone classics, the line is everything you could want from a Stella-blessed menswear collection. Every aspect of useful tailoring is there, which you'll see in the slideshow ahead. You've got oversized graphic sweaters, shredded hoodies, wide-leg trousers, clashing prints, and more — a dream for those who skate, no matter their gender. McCartney showcased the streetwear-meets-formalwear men's line alongside her spring 2017 line for women that, according to the official press release, "draws on iconic art and subcultures across the eras" to emit an "unrestricted creative energy" across both 12- and 18-piece collections, respectively.
This feat, of course, shouldn't come as too much of a surprise given her formal training; earlier this year, her eponymous brand was the first to be EDGE-certified, thanks to her commitment to gender equality in the workplace. And every aspect of McCartney's lines are considered to be made in environmental- and animal-friendly ways, which makes sense given her devotion to fur-free collections in the past. Sustainable materials used included: sustainable viscose, regenerated cashmere, organic cotton, recycled nylon, sustainable wood and cork, and eco alter nappa.
If you're just as stoked as we are, then you'll be pleased to know the collection is available starting today. That's right. You, too, now have a double-dose of Stella McCartney goods to pair with your iconic chain bag. We suggest you start building your wish list now, because when it comes to planning ahead (you know, for those street style peacock moments of next season), anything boys can do, you can do better.
After studying under Savile Row's Edward Sexton, McCartney took her teachings in tailoring and started her own line. She's got a strong hand for clean, structured wardrobe staples, and her efforts in the ethical treatment of animals and gender equality are just as praiseworthy. Thus, given the current climate of fashion and politics, we consider her menswear debut to be right on time. (Though, we would have loved that double-breasted cargo trench coat about 10 seasons ago, but we'll forgive you, Stella.)
Speaking of redone classics, the line is everything you could want from a Stella-blessed menswear collection. Every aspect of useful tailoring is there, which you'll see in the slideshow ahead. You've got oversized graphic sweaters, shredded hoodies, wide-leg trousers, clashing prints, and more — a dream for those who skate, no matter their gender. McCartney showcased the streetwear-meets-formalwear men's line alongside her spring 2017 line for women that, according to the official press release, "draws on iconic art and subcultures across the eras" to emit an "unrestricted creative energy" across both 12- and 18-piece collections, respectively.
This feat, of course, shouldn't come as too much of a surprise given her formal training; earlier this year, her eponymous brand was the first to be EDGE-certified, thanks to her commitment to gender equality in the workplace. And every aspect of McCartney's lines are considered to be made in environmental- and animal-friendly ways, which makes sense given her devotion to fur-free collections in the past. Sustainable materials used included: sustainable viscose, regenerated cashmere, organic cotton, recycled nylon, sustainable wood and cork, and eco alter nappa.
If you're just as stoked as we are, then you'll be pleased to know the collection is available starting today. That's right. You, too, now have a double-dose of Stella McCartney goods to pair with your iconic chain bag. We suggest you start building your wish list now, because when it comes to planning ahead (you know, for those street style peacock moments of next season), anything boys can do, you can do better.