Chad Michael Murray's Romance Novel Is The Divine Gift We All Need Right Now

In troubling times like these, Americans often look to their artists and pop culture luminaries for light and guidance. That's why the news of actor Chad Michael Murray's latest creative undertaking couldn't come at a better time than three days after the most contentious presidential election in modern American history.
The One Tree Hill alum "has penned an adventure-thriller-romance novel," Murray's rep told Us Weekly. The actor co-wrote American Drifter, about a U.S. soldier's journey backpacking in Rio de Janeiro, with bestselling novelist Heather Graham. Murray's inspiration behind the story is basically some kind of divine stroke of genius that came to him in his slumber. "American Drifter's romance was inspired by a dream I had," the actor told Us Weekly. "The dream had played out so vividly, as if I was a fly on the wall watching this tale go down."
Murray, who is expecting a second child with wife Sarah Roemer, continued, "Also, at that time, I had been searching for a story that would resonate with the youth of the world in a way that would make us feel the light and excitement for adventure... American Drifter became a combination of those two journeys merging together with Rio de Janeiro setting the stage for an adventure thriller romance." Sounds like a goddamned beautiful read to us. We're counting down the days until it hits bookshelves and e-readers on November 7, 2017.
Advertisement