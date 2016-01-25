Chad Michael Murray & His Wife Are Walking Around Sundance Without Any Clothes

Chad Michael Murray and his wife, Sarah Roemer, are currently walking around the Sundance Film Festival without any clothes. But, it's not what you think.
According to Just Jared, the couple did pack clothes for the fest, but unfortunately their airline misplaced them. But that definitely hasn't stopped Murray from having a bit of fun with the idea that he's walking around Park City, Utah sans clothing.
Shortly after arriving on Sunday, he tweeted, "Dear @SouthwestAir please locate our luggage. Arrived in @sundancefest & #Southwest lost our bags. Thus no cloths... Should b interesting."
Dear @SouthwestAir please locate our luggage. Arrived in @sundancefest & #Southwest lost our bags. Thus no cloths... Should b interesting— Chad Michael Murray (@ChadMMurray) January 25, 2016
Later, Murray took to Instagram to celebrate the Denver Broncos' win and hypothesize why his luggage may have disappeared in the first place.
"Arrived in @sundanceinstitute today #PeytonManning & @broncos beat the Pats in the same day!" he wrote. "The airline may have lost my luggage but still a good day! #ParkCity #LuggageHandlerMustaBeenAPatsFan."
At last check, Murray — who is at Sundance to promote his new movie, Outlaws and Angels — still hasn't heard any word about his suitcase and is still wearing that black turtleneck he arrived in.
He did, however, share the worst part about this lost-luggage debacle: "The idea of doing 50 interviews going commando tomorrow is becoming reality."
The idea of doing 50 interviews going commando tomorrow is becoming reality... @SouthwestAir #WannaGetAway— Chad Michael Murray (@ChadMMurray) January 25, 2016
