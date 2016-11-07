Congratulations are in order for this celebrity couple. Us Weekly has confirmed that Chad Michael Murray and wife Sarah Roemer are expecting their second child.
The magazine reports that the couple first met on the set of their Crackle series Chosen, which began streaming in 2013. Murray and Roemer are already proud parents to one son, whom Roemer gave birth to in 2015. However, if you're still racking your brain trying to remember when the One Tree Hill star got hitched, it's not just you: The couple privately wed in January of 2015.
Their love is no secret, though — just check out Roemer's cute Instagram of her husband.
Murray will perhaps always best be known as Lucas Scott, One Tree Hill heartthrob and all-around broody teenager. He's recently taken on more adult roles, on Agent Carter and Scream Queens. Roemer, a model as well as an actress, starred in 2007's Disturbia opposite Shia LaBeouf. From 2010 to 2011, Roemer appeared in sci-fi series The Event.
These '00s stars' next big role will be playing mom and dad to two youngsters. My, how times have changed since the days of Tree Hill High.
