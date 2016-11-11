The British Are Coming For Kylie's Lip Kits

Seeing as Kylie Jenner's fabled Lip Kits have enjoyed such widespread success — the limited-edition sets regularly sell out within hours — it's no wonder that the Brits are coming for her business strategy. There's a new "kit" brewing across the pond, and we have to say, it looks awfully familiar.
Social media star Megan McKenna (who stars in her own reality show across the pond) recently launched her own brand, Mouthy, immediately drawing comparisons to Jenner's business. McKenna's lip "kits" also include liquid lipstick and matching lipliner — with one even named Shout Out & Spice. (One of Jenner's top sellers is Spice.) Like Jenner's, McKenna's first batch sold out in a matter of days.
Twitter users were quick to point out the comparisons, with some even accusing McKenna of copyright infringement. While Jenner has yet to comment, it shouldn't be unfamiliar territory for her; the star has been accused of taking inspiration from other brands in the past.
What do you think of McKenna's kits? Are they a little too similar to Lip Kits for comfort? Let us know in the comments below.
