Two Millennials, Their Dads, & What This Election’s Taught Them About The Other Side

LP: "Without knocking him down, my dad didn’t go to college. But I don’t want to say he’s not smart — because he is. But I was the first of anyone in my family to do so and actually finish. But I have hope, and his vote for Hillary is evidence that he’s growing. And this is the exact type of change and hope that I think we’d all hoped Obama’s message would lead to. I suppose I don’t mind being the test mouse for his growth. If [his] accepting LGBTQ rights has to start with me, I’m proud to do so. But I’m hopeful the conversation of 'how far can I stretch your arms beyond my shoulders to someone else’s and their family' is soon to come."



CW: "The funny thing about dads is that they always seem to want the best for us and our families, but those views are sometimes contradictory with their beliefs about people like you. For instance, my whole family immigrated here in the ‘80s, we were one of the few Asian families in our communities, and we faced quite a bit of discrimination. But, my dad — up until recently — had a pretty ‘pull yourself up by your bootstraps’ mentality that seemed to contradict all the assistance, help, and compassion we received. Has your father always been empathetic with you?"



LP: "Yes and no. To this day, that story still doesn’t make much sense to me, because he was supportive when I initially came out. I’d cried in his arms after my first boyfriend broke up with me. He comforted me in a way that wasn’t cajoling [how] I imagine a parent with a closed mind would — you know, to convince me that heartbreak was a heterosexual emotion, and that gay relationships should somehow hurt less because they’re less real."

