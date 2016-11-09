15 Calming Beauty Buys When You Desperately Need To Zen Out

Hey fam,
It’s been a tough few months, hasn’t it? Between the exhausting debates (onstage and between you and your uncle on Facebook), the 24/7 news cycle, and the endless Twitter wars, it’s safe to say we’re all a little beat. You feel it, the candidates feel it, and according to University of Minnesota psychologist William J. Doherty, 93% of people are feeling it worse than any previous election.
So regardless of how you reacted to last night’s results, hit pause and do something just for you today. Turn off the news and nourish your body, tend to your skin, or breathe in some healing aromatherapy oils. Whether you have just a few minutes or an hour to spare, setting aside time for a bit of self care is always a good idea — and today, it feels especially right.
Ahead, you'll find our go-to beauty picks for a moment of complete and total Zen. Grab one, switch your phone to airplane mode, sit back, and relax. We’ll be waiting for you right here when you get back, ready to move forward, together.
