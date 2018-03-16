12 Calming Beauty Buys When You Desperately Need To Zen Out

Sometimes we all just need to hit the pause button and do something just for ourselves. Everybody can benefit from putting down their smartphones once in a while in order to nourish their body, tend to their skin, or breathe in some healing aromatherapy oils. Whether you have just a few minutes or an hour to spare, setting aside time for a bit of self care is always a good idea.
Ahead, you'll find our go-to beauty picks for a moment of complete and total Zen. Grab one, switch your phone to airplane mode, sit back, and relax. We’ll be waiting for you right here when you get back, ready to move forward, together.