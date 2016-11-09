In the wake of last night's stunning election results, it's easy to be negative. Hillary Clinton supporters and Donald Trump critics across the U.S. are shocked and upset at Trump's landslide win. That includes the dozens of celebrities who stood #withher.
Droves of A-listers proudly cast their votes for HRC on Tuesday and took to social media to help get out the vote. Now, they're taking to Twitter and Instagram again to express their feelings about Trump's win. Of course, many are simply in disbelief, while others are depressed, disappointed, or angry — just like millions of other Americans. But other celebrities are doing something difficult and brave at this moment — trying their best to stay positive, spread hope, and remain strong in their convictions.
Actors and singers aren't politicians or lawmakers. But the bold, genuine messages pouring out of Hollywood right now are downright inspiring. The uplifting words of everyone from Gabrielle Union and Katy Perry to Kerry Washington and Lady Gaga are so valuable at a time when it's easy to be pessimistic and resigned about the future of our country. So do yourself a favor, and take a cue from these stars on how to handle defeat and move forward from what, for many of us, is a truly devastating turn of events.
