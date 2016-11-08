See How Your Favorite Celebrities Are Spending Election Day

Happy November 8, everybody! Today is the day that we have been (anxiously, eagerly, nervously, skeptically) waiting for all year long. It's the most important day of 2016, and we're here to look at celebrity participation in the landmark election.
All around the country (and even the world, for those absentee voters), actors, singers, musicians, and reality stars have cast their vote for one of the candidates. From Mindy Kaling to Jamie Lee Curtis to Karlie Kloss, all ranks of celebrities have made their voices heard. So, consider this some last-minute inspiration to get out there yourself and vote. We're making history today, folks. (Or, as some are saying, HERstory.)
Whether they're with her or making America great again, here are some of our favorite celebs rocking the vote today.
