This Brooklyn Intersection Went Viral, Thanks To Enthusiastic Voters

While many voters were sharing their Election Day pantsuits on social media, others flocked to a particular street corner in Brooklyn, New York that was suddenly experiencing an unusually high volume of foot traffic.
If you happened to walk past the corner of President and Clinton streets in the Carroll Gardens neighborhood, you likely saw many passersby stop to snap a picture of the potentially prophetic signs, The Daily Dot reports.
Everyone taking selfies at the intersection of President and Clinton in Carroll Gardens pic.twitter.com/0Xyz80986X— Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) November 8, 2016
Many shared the particularly timely intersection on Twitter and Instagram immediately — including actress Uzo Aduba, who wrote: "In New York, we always saw the signs." But, odds are, we may see a lot more shots crop up on our feeds once the election is called.
In New York, we always saw the signs 😉. #ImWithHer #Vote @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/QwRtgAOgHq— Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) November 8, 2016
One private citizen even tied a bouquet of white roses to the pole, according to BuzzFeed's Anne Helen Peterson. It likely didn't hurt that Clinton's campaign headquarters are nearby in the borough.
The street corner could also be the venue for a pro-Clinton election party tonight, organized by documentary film editor Amanda Zinoman, according to Gothamist. "Enough already," she said. "I just think it will be a better government with more women in it."
There's a block party tonight at the corner of President Street and Clinton Street in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/NB2IJsslN3— Josh Nathan-Kazis (@joshnathankazis) November 8, 2016
We'll likely see a lot of pantsuits in the turnout.
