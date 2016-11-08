In a presidential campaign defined by firsts, it seems only natural that we have another on Election Day. This morning, Eric Trump, Donald Trump's second son, broke the law by posting a photo of his completed ballot on Twitter.
In the tweet, which has since been taken down, Eric Trump wrote, "It is an incredible honor to vote for my father! He will do such a great job for the U.S.A! #MakeAmericaGreatAgain." Below, he included a snapshot of his filled-in ballot (zoomed in on the bubble above his father's name), which, unfortunately for Eric Trump, is illegal.
In case anyone missed it or they delete it here's a screengrab of @EricTrump tweeting a photo of his ballot pic.twitter.com/dvQHPsjWf9— S (@sara_m_g) November 8, 2016
We live in an era when the selfie is as much a part of someone's day as a morning cup of coffee, so naturally there are laws in place for taking photos while voting. CNN reports that the laws vary from state to state but generally fall within three tiers: states where you cannot take any photos in the polling place; states where you can take photos — but not of your completed ballot; and states where it's highly discouraged but not expressly prohibited.
New York falls within that second legal tier, and Twitter is having a good laugh at Eric Trump's gaffe. According to The New York Times, New York voters recently challenged the selfie ban, but a judge upheld it last week. CNET says that Trump could face a $1,000 fine or up to one year in prison.
If you, too, are considering taking any sort of photo (for the 'gram!), it's best to be safe and wait until you leave your polling place. Snapping your "I Voted" sticker is more meaningful — and legal — than a voting-booth picture.
