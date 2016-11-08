PSA: Lady Gaga Did Not Dress Up As A Nazi

Carolyn L. Todd
Lady Gaga went to bat for Hillary Clinton on Monday night. The singer stopped by the Democratic nominee's rally in Raleigh, NC, to pump up the candidate's supporters and encourage people to vote on Tuesday. Unfortunately, Gaga's message got lost in translation for a few people who were apparently a little too eager to compare her to a genocidal dictator.
Critics are accusing Gaga of dressing like a Nazi — or, in some cases, Hitler himself. The frantic Twitter chatter started during Monday's event.
Clinton supporters will be glad to know that the pop star's outfit was inspired not by Nazis but by Michael Jackson. Gaga is a self-professed superfan of the King of Pop. And the symbolism behind this specific look is ever cooler. The jacket is the same one that Jackson wore to the White House to meet President George H.W. Bush in 1990, as CNN notes. The MJ memorabilia collector indeed appears to be wearing the actual jacket — just one piece of the million-dollar collection Gaga owns.

See, everybody? She's a die-hard Michael Jackson fan, not a Nazi. Glad we got that sorted out.
Advertisement
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture