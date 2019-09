Clinton supporters will be glad to know that the pop star's outfit was inspired not by Nazis but by Michael Jackson. Gaga is a self-professed superfan of the King of Pop. And the symbolism behind this specific look is ever cooler. The jacket is the same one that Jackson wore to the White House to meet President George H.W. Bush in 1990, as CNN notes. The MJ memorabilia collector indeed appears to be wearing the actual jacket — just one piece of the million-dollar collection Gaga owns.See, everybody? She's a die-hard Michael Jackson fan, not a Nazi. Glad we got that sorted out.