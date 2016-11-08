Back in the old days, youths might have turned to Xzibit and the Pimp My Ride crew for a cool car. Today, Kendall Jenner has a mysterious millionaire to thank for hers.
It turns out the Rolls-Royce Jenner received for her 21st birthday wasn't actually a gift from her mom Kris, as we initially thought. The new wheels actually came courtesy of businessman Saygin Yalcin, according to Us Weekly.
Yalcin, the founder and CEO of an international online car buying service called SellAnyCar.com, is a family friend. Last week, Khloé Kardashian said that the wealthy entrepreneur is a particular friend of Kris, who was key in coordinating the gift, a source told Us.
“Kris played an integral role in orchestrating the gift of the Rolls-Royce from her close family friend, Saygin, to Kendall," the source said. "She was so excited and happy to be able to make it happen and loved that she was the one who could present Kendall’s with the keys!"
Yalcin is active on Instagram, and posted a video of his arrival to Kendall's birthday bash.
Looks like it's time for a Pimp My Ride remix: "So you wanna be a player / But your wheels ain't fly / You gotta hit up Saygrin / for a pimped out ride."
