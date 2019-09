In a final, brash display of his stunning disconnectedness from the youths of America, presidential candidate Donald J. Trump has mispronounced the name of a goddamned national icon: Beyoncé.Trump made the unforgivable gaffe while making his closing argument in a speech in Raleigh, NC. (The singer and her husband have endorsed Hillary Clinton and put on a pro-Clinton concert in Ohio last week.) Somehow, the Republican candidate was under the impression that the correct way to say Queen B's name is "Bey-on-see," not "Bey-on-say." To be fair, we should note that he did manage not to fuck up "Jay Z." (We're kidding, that's literally impossible to mispronounce.) As shocking as this grave error is, we shouldn't be surprised — Trump has a history of making up his own pronunciations