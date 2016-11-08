Trump made the unforgivable gaffe while making his closing argument in a speech in Raleigh, NC. (The singer and her husband have endorsed Hillary Clinton and put on a pro-Clinton concert in Ohio last week.) Somehow, the Republican candidate was under the impression that the correct way to say Queen B's name is "Bey-on-see," not "Bey-on-say." To be fair, we should note that he did manage not to fuck up "Jay Z." (We're kidding, that's literally impossible to mispronounce.) As shocking as this grave error is, we shouldn't be surprised — Trump has a history of making up his own pronunciations.
The #BeyHive could swing this ENTIRE election on spite alone. He knows NOT their power. ✊ Trump better put #respeck on @Beyonce's name.— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 7, 2016
@Herring_NBA @_GiahneeVersace @vine if you can vote for trump and live with yourself knowing he mispronounced Beyoncé....— Running for God ✞ (@anthonyhkeeling) November 8, 2016
Donald Trump mispronounced Beyoncé's name. I didn't even know this was possible for an American to do. https://t.co/1EngWqMpoJ— Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) November 7, 2016
When you go vote today, just remember that trump didn't know how to pronounce Beyonce's name— Jamie Cooper (@ChiknNoodleCoop) November 8, 2016
if you need the ultimate example of how out of touch Trump is w/ America: he pronounces Beyoncé's name as Beyon-see. 😳😡🙅🏼♂️🙅🏻 no...— Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) November 7, 2016
Donald Trump doesn't even know how to pronounce Beyoncé's name so why would you vote for him?— v (@VictorCarey13) November 8, 2016
the final nail in trump's coffin was him pronouncing beyonce's name as beyond-see— Alex (@flankYe) November 8, 2016
Like Donald trump can't even say Beyoncé name right and she really runs this country wtf— ♑️ (@kchauntel) November 8, 2016