And of course, there is the impressive power of the Beyhive to contend with. The formidable army of fierce Bey devotees will surely be reacting to the diss not only with bee emoji but with their ballots. (Those who are citizens over 18, at least.) As one observer noted, "The #BeyHive could swing this ENTIRE election on spite alone. He knows NOT their power. Trump better put #respeck on @Beyonce's name."