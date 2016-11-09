The world is watching us. We here in the U.S. are not the only ones obsessively refreshing our news feeds as we watch the results of this nail-biting election. Internationally, millions of people have been following the race just as closely, and tonight, many are tuning in to see who the winner will be.
We've rounded up some of the most captivating images from around the world — photographers are on the scene everywhere from Tel Aviv to Brazil — as well as several U.S. cities, of people watching election 2016. Ahead, see how the world sees this decisive moment.
We've rounded up some of the most captivating images from around the world — photographers are on the scene everywhere from Tel Aviv to Brazil — as well as several U.S. cities, of people watching election 2016. Ahead, see how the world sees this decisive moment.