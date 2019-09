We looked into it, and learned that Apple sources the GIFs in Messages from apps including Giphy, Gif Keyboard, and Tumblr. This makes it stranger that no "I'm With Her" GIFs appear. Search the phrase on Giphy and you'll get "nasty woman" GIFs and see women such as Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez voicing their support, among others. There are similar results for "Stronger Together."So why aren't those filtering through to the search results in Messages? One possible reason could be search volume. If more people tend to search for Trump's slogan on giphy (as they do on Google ), then it might explain why more GIFs would populate within iMessage. But even if "I'm With Her" and "Stronger Together" aren't searched as frequently, wouldn't there still be at least a few options?For those eagerly searching #images right now, Clinton isn't completely absent: Type in "Hillary Clinton" and you're met with plenty of images of the candidate in her signature pantsuit. But I'm still left questioning why the central supporting statements of the Clinton campaign, which have been voiced by everyone who endorses her bid for office — from Beyoncé to President Obama — are absent.Tomorrow, I'll be sourcing my election day GIFs straight from the Giphy app — and sporting an "I'm With Her" T-shirt for extra measure.