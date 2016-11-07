Do You Spend More Time Researching A Restaurant Than A Candidate?

The governing decisions being made over the next four years will affect the older population, but the costs and consequences now belong to the millennials and younger generations. Voting matters, but how you vote matters, too.



We often spend more time researching a restaurant or a car for purchase, than on learning about the candidates and propositions in the voting booth. Yet we pay much more for what happens in the voting booth. Voting is an opportunity to reflect on what we care about, what our values are, and how we want our neighborhoods and our communities to behave. As Thomas Paine said, “Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must…undergo the fatigues of supporting it.”



So, stop reading this piece and go spend some time learning a bit more about the decisions you’ll be making tomorrow. And make sure you exercise the Power of 10 and get 10 friends to the voting booth, as well. And perhaps by engagement, we will all feel more represented, that our role makes a difference and leads to less frustration with our government and the outcomes. Pass it along.