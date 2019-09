Do You Spend More Time Researching A Restaurant Than A Candidate?

Tomorrow, our country goes to the polls in what may be a historic election. Because 96 years after women received the right to vote, a female presidential candidate stands on the general election ballot. It is also the first election where the majority of American workers are now millennials.Yet, surprisingly, only 49% of voters ages 18 to 29 have said they will "definitely be voting" tomorrow. With the right to vote so hard fought here and around the world, should we expect that more of us would participate in the process? And what does it mean to participate? What can we do about it?I think we each have the opportunity to have an impact tomorrow, not just with our own vote, but with our capacity to bring others along. Tomorrow, when you vote, bring along, encourage, call out, drive, cajole, help 10 friends and family members get to the polls and vote. I call it the Power of 10 — if everyone exercises it, the power of citizenship will be felt around the globe.