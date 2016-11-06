The MTV EMAs are always a joy to watch, partly because of the performances, but mainly because of the red carpet. Fashion is a big part of the show, so it's always nice to see how certain stars rise to the challenge.



After all, the EMAs are an opportunity for stars to take a few more sartorial risks. Forget traditional, buttoned-up awards ceremonies: MTV's award shows are all about having fun, and the fashion reflects that. It’s less about the gloss and all about infusing personal style with the show's cool, sassy aesthetic.



The celebrities on this best dressed list know what's up. There are no ball gowns or suit-and-tie combos on this list. Instead, expect high-octane glamour, lots of sequins, and plenty of bubblegum pink.



Let these MTV EMAs outfits inspire you to be your most fun, fashion-forward self.