The MTV awards are always a joy to watch, partly because of the performances, but mainly because of the red carpet. An opportunity for stars to take a few more sartorial risks than the more traditional, buttoned-up award ceremonies, it’s less about the gloss and all about the sass. Expect high-octane glamour, a lot of sequins and full look bubble-gum pink. Phwoar.
Celebrity Style
What It Means To Be A VSCO Girl
Merriam-Webster defines the “VSCO girl” as... Well, actually, Merriam-Webster doesn’t have a definition for VSCO girl available. But Urban