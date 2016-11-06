Rockers, models, and TV stars — those are just some of the attendees at the MTV EMAs who are bringing it in the beauty department. The EMAs might be all about the music, but excuse us if we're a little too focused on what gloss and eyeliner the guests are wearing.



There’s not a hair out of place, unless it’s supposed to be, on the red carpet in Rotterdam, Holland. And it's not just the women of the awards getting their names on this best in beauty list, either. You'll find the men of Green Day on this list as well — who could ignore the band's 30-year commitment to eyeliner? Certainly not us.



These red carpet beauty looks ranged from low-key lips to awesomely big hair 'dos. Many were inspired by decades past — without looking too costumey, of course. The beauty looks have a ‘90s spirit with lip gloss, girl-band hairstyles, and enough eyeshadow to paint a wall. With so many gorgeous, different looks, the real question is: how can you possibly choose who wore their look the best? From "Boom Clap" singer Charli XCX to British supermodel Jourdan Dunn, here's the best in beauty from the EMAs.

