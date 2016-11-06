There’s not a hair out of place unless it’s supposed to be on the red carpet at the MTV EMAs in Rotterdam, where it’s seven degrees with intermittent rain.



MTV is all about the music tonight with incredible performances from the likes of Kings of Leon and Green Day – who you’ll find in this list on account of their 30-year commitment to eyeliner.



The beauty looks have a ‘90s spirit with lip gloss, girl band hair styles and enough eyeshadow to paint a wall. From homegrown talent Charli XCX to British supermodel Jourdan Dunn, here's the best in beauty from the EMAs.

