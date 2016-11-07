Inside The Final Days Of The Presidential Campaign

If the marathon slog of a presidential campaign has you wondering if Election Day is ever going arrive, just imagine how Cecilia Vega feels.
The ABC senior national correspondent and World News Tonight Saturday anchor has been on the trail for 500-plus days, covering the candidates vying for the White House.
But the finish line is finally in sight. In just one day, Americans will head to the polls to pick our next president.
Vega is staying on the story until the very end, crisscrossing the country in the final sprint of the campaign. And on Tuesday, she'll be featured as part of the network's primetime election night coverage.
So what's it like to live every last moment of this crazy campaign? Vega, who has documented her time on the road on Twitter and Instagram, is giving Refinery29 an inside look at life on the trail over two of the final days of the race. Ahead, go behind the scenes of the press corps covering Hillary Clinton with Vega's photo diary.
