These Political Sex Toys Could Make Election Day Less Stressful

In just a few days, we'll bid farewell to the election that is causing many of us to experience nail-biting anxiety and emotional stress. No matter who you’re voting for, it’s safe to say that we’ll all be breathing a sigh of relief when it’s finally, finally over.
Given that the election is a “significant source of stress” for 52% of American adults — and it might even be making us have less sex — what better way to celebrate the finish than with some much-deserved sexual relief? To mark the end of our suffering (and hopefully not the beginning of an apocalypse), we’ve gathered up a few election-themed sex toys that you have to see to believe.
After all, we already know that politics and sex might be more closely linked than you’d think — and orgasms are one of our favorite ways to relieve stress and anxiety.
Keep in mind, though, that not every one of these toys will be suitable for sex-related purposes, though they're still fun to look at. Check out our roundup of the sex toys you’ll need to celebrate Election Day.
Oh, and please don’t forget to vote — if you happen to live near a Babeland in Seattle or New York City, you’ll even be handsomely rewarded.
Given that the election is a “significant source of stress” for 52% of American adults — and it might even be making us have less sex — what better way to celebrate the finish than with some much-deserved sexual relief? To mark the end of our suffering (and hopefully not the beginning of an apocalypse), we’ve gathered up a few election-themed sex toys that you have to see to believe.
After all, we already know that politics and sex might be more closely linked than you’d think — and orgasms are one of our favorite ways to relieve stress and anxiety.
Keep in mind, though, that not every one of these toys will be suitable for sex-related purposes, though they're still fun to look at. Check out our roundup of the sex toys you’ll need to celebrate Election Day.
Oh, and please don’t forget to vote — if you happen to live near a Babeland in Seattle or New York City, you’ll even be handsomely rewarded.