AND Y'ALL THOUGHT OUR DIRTY DANCING PALETTE WAS JUST GOING TO CONTAIN EYESHADOWS? -------- Exclusive liquid matte lipstick shade created by the OG lip swatch queen @Depechegurl for our upcoming Dirty Dancing beauty palette. The shade is inspired by Baby's lipstick that she wore when she and Johnny were dancing "Mambo Magic" at the Sheldrake Hotel. (But she didn't do the lift! lol) -------- Release date info and special pre-order info coming soon. (along with more product pics and swatches!) -------- Visit our online store and sign up to receive updates about everything Dirty Dancing Beauty Palette related ~ www.solalook.com ~ Also follow Dirty Dancing’s official Instagram page - @dirtydancingmovie ~ #dirtydancing30th #solalook

A post shared by Sola Look (@solalook) on Mar 3, 2017 at 7:21pm PST