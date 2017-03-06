Dirty Dancing Makeup Is Happening — & It Might Be The Palette Of A Lifetime

Erika Stalder
Update: Good news: It seems as though the highly anticipated Dirty Dancing palette from Sola Look will also have a special surprise in the form of a liquid lipstick. We initially thought the colors would be of the eyeshadow assortment, but the brand just announced on Instagram it is adding on an exclusive liquid lipstick in a deep rose hue inspired by the shade Baby wears when dancing with Johnny at the Sheldrake Hotel. It's a solid scene, if we do say so ourselves, and an even more welcome surprise. More swatches and info to come very soon.

AND Y'ALL THOUGHT OUR DIRTY DANCING PALETTE WAS JUST GOING TO CONTAIN EYESHADOWS? -------- Exclusive liquid matte lipstick shade created by the OG lip swatch queen @Depechegurl for our upcoming Dirty Dancing beauty palette. The shade is inspired by Baby's lipstick that she wore when she and Johnny were dancing "Mambo Magic" at the Sheldrake Hotel. (But she didn't do the lift! lol) -------- Release date info and special pre-order info coming soon. (along with more product pics and swatches!) -------- Visit our online store and sign up to receive updates about everything Dirty Dancing Beauty Palette related ~ www.solalook.com ~ Also follow Dirty Dancing’s official Instagram page - @dirtydancingmovie ~ #dirtydancing30th #solalook

A post shared by Sola Look (@solalook) on

Update (February 22, 2017): Makeup brand Sola Look just gave a second sneak peek at one shade within the highly anticipated Dirty Dancing palette. The bright red swatch was posted to its Instagram account last night, noting the shade name "I Carried A Watermelon." Of course, true fans of the film might recognize the reference to that classic Baby watermelon scene, and the eyeshadow hue is just as good.
Still no word on what the rest of the palette will look like, but for now, we think this teaser is enough to warrant a happy dance.

"I carried a watermelon." Dirty Dancing beauty palette ~ 2017 ~ #dirtydancing30th #solalook

A post shared by Sola Look (@solalook) on

Update (February 10, 2017): In case the news of a Dirty Dancing makeup palette wasn't enough, indie brand Sola Look just released its first sneak peek of the product — and it's hitting home the nostalgic factor even more than we imagined. How so, you ask? The packaging will be available in the shape of — wait for it — a VHS tape. (Ah, the good old days.) No word on when it'll launch exactly, but you can sign up on the brand's website for more news and updates.
This story was originally published on November 3, 2016.
If you could steal one character’s beauty look from a classic movie, which one would it be? What’s that? Baby’s in Dirty Dancing, you say? We're in the same boat. Because Baby’s stuck-on-vacation-with-the-parents look is subtle, timeless, and, yes, pretty in an approachable way.
Well, guess what? We’re all in luck, because Boston-based indie brand Sola Look has just announced its plans for a Dirty Dancing eyeshadow palette. Though the palette isn’t scheduled for release until next year, the brand is accepting suggestions for color picks on Instagram. Among those being considered are peach and brown-based neutrals, plus a few bolder hues, like purple and aquamarine.

DIRTY DANCING BEAUTY PALETTE IDEAS! 2017. #nobodyputsbabyinacorner

A photo posted by Sola Look (@solalook) on

Suggestions for shade names are also pouring in. Instagram user @Hairbymigs said, “will there be a color called baby??? And will it be in the corner???? You gotta name one Time of your life and one She's Like the wind.” The brand confirmed that there will be a color called “Baby,” and it'll be taking center stage in the palette: “It will be more so in the middle. We're trying to get her out of that corner that she's been stuck in for the last 30 years.”
Though we'll have to wait until 2017 to get our hands on it, one thing is for sure: If it's anything like the brand’s recently released Flashdance palette, it'll be worth the wait.
